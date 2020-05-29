RICH COUNTY | SALT LAKE CITY – With the global pandemic bringing spring sports to a standstill, Utah high school golfers were excited to step foot on the fairway and tee up in what many considered to be their ‘state tournament’. We have some quick results from the 1A-4A Spring Individual Golf Championship, held yesterday at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake. Four Rich High School students competed in the Individual Championship. For the girls, upcoming Senior McKina Stacey lead the 1A leaderboard at position 1, upcoming Junior Natalee Parry followed at number 2, and recently graduated Senior Allison Jarman came in at number 7.

POS PLAYER THRU TOTAL STROKES

1 McKina Stacey 2021, Rich High School F +21 95

2 Natalee Parry 2022, Rich High School F +23 97

7 Allison Jarman 2020, Rich High School F +32 106

On the boys side, upcoming Junior Nathan Woods came in ranked at 10 on the leaderboard.

POS PLAYER THRU TOTAL STROKES

10 Nathan Woods 2022, Rich High School F +51 123

We are happy that all of the golfers from each of the schools got the opportunity to compete in this Championship, considering the circumstances. A big congratulations goes out to the members of the Rich High Golf Team who ranked on their respective leaderboards! Go Rebels!