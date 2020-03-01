The following information is provided by Uinta County Public Health via Facebook

UINTA COUNTY – A resurgence in illness and death can harm consumer confidence, and risk greater economic damage.

Control of the virus and its spread, and ensuring the safety and security of our community are vital to economic recovery.

Loosening the restrictions are much anticipated. We’re all excited to shift out of this stage, but we also want to manage the delicate balance between trying to restart the economy without causing further problems by a resurgence in cases.

Thus a gradual way forward.

Thank you Uinta County, for your commitment and personal responsibility in adhering to recommendations as we engage with the situation to get through this. Your patience and the outpouring of support is very much appreciated.

Many have, and are, suffering and dealing with unimaginable challenges. Please reach out for assistance and resources if needed. There are people working to try to ease those impacts and provide support.

The pandemic has disrupted a lot, including the national and worldwide economy, but also our sense of security and safety. It was not, and still isn’t, a simple choice between the public’s physical health & our economic health.

Not doing anything to slow the spread, and then experiencing higher numbers of illness and death, would have also been devastating to the economy, arguably more so, than the measures taken to try to slow viral spread down.

We go on with the hope that pandemics do end. Markets do correct. While we are alive and well, economic recovery can happen.