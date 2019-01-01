In a post to Twitter, Sunday night, Provo Police Department reminded drivers of the importance of clearing their windshields before driving. In the tweet, the department stated that over the last week officers responded to 62 accident reports. Many of which appear to be a result of limited visibility from poorly cleared vehicle windows.

“During this last week, we took 62 accident reports. One major reason, was due to reduced visibility from not fully cleared or frosted windshields. PLEASE, make sure to clear all windows on your vehicle! ” the tweet read.

The statement serves as an important reminder to all of us, that driving in winter conditions, requires more time, more preparation, and more patience, in order to commute safely.

If you are short on time and need to clear your windshield quickly, there are a few tips that can help you to get on the road a little faster. Understanding that clearing your windshield properly simply takes some time.

1. Turn your heater on.

This step is obvious, but start your vehicle and switch over to the defroster setting, also cranking up the heater can help to absorb excess moisture within your vehicle.

2. Push the A/C button?!?

Some people suggest that pressing the A/C button, which likely sounds counter intuitive, can also help to dry the air in the cab of the vehicle with the help of the coils in your A/C system.

3. Turn air re-circulation off

Another tip, which again seems odd, is to turn air re-circulation off, and set your air intake to bring in fresh air from the outside. Cold winter air, is often dry and lacks moisture, compared to the cab’s trapped and likely saturated air.

4. Open windows a crack

Opening your driver and passenger side windows a crack can also help with the exchange of humid air. This would work similarly to step 3. (Do one or the other, you don’t want to completely counteract benefits the warm air.)

5. Scrape / de-frost those windows

While the airflow works on the windows from the inside, you’re still going to need to deal with the ice on the outside of the windows. NEVER EVER use hot water. Scrape if you must, this will likely get easier as the heater and drier air on the inside the cab work their magic.

If you absolutely can’t stand scraping, then a simple solution of 2/3 cup Isopropyl or rubbing alcohol and 1/3 cup water, in spray bottle can help melt away the ice.