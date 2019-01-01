IRON COUNTY, Utah (AP, Deseret News) — A planned concert sponsored by activists opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions has been moved to Iron County later this month after being rejected by Kaysville and Toole County.

The Deseret News reported that Utah Business Revival founder Eric Moutsos announced on Facebook that the concert, now being touted as a small business event, is moving to the Iron Springs Adventure Resort on June 13.

The announcement came days after Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens attended Moutsos’ picnic event that was intended to replace the concert in Tooele County.

The concert has drawn criticism for its potential to increase the risk of COVID-19 as people gather in large crowds.

Source: Deseret News