PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Utah County Attorney on Tuesday refuted reports that two businesses linked to dozens of coronavirus cases forced employees to keep working after testing positive.

David Leavitt said his office found the allegations made public by county leaders weren’t true, though he acknowledged the virus could have been spread by employees who worked without being aware they were infected.

He did not elaborate on exactly how the businesses were cleared, and whether the establishments followed other public-health guidelines aimed at halting the spread of the pandemic.

Officials have refused to release the names of the businesses connected to a total of 68 coronavirus cases, though they have said they do not directly interact with the public.

Source: Deseret News