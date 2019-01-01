BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) – Idaho residents would get a break on property taxes and grocery sales taxes under proposed legislation.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday voted to clear the way for hearings on four measures. The state’s grocery tax credit that can be deducted from taxes would jump by $15 for seniors and $35 for everyone else, to $135.

Growth in property taxes would be capped at 3% annually under one bill, and another would impose a one-year freeze on increases.

The fourth measure would require taxing districts to get public approval to hold onto extra money if they collect the maximum allowed but budget less.