CODY, Wyo. (The Cody Enterprise) — Two prominent and long-serving Wyoming state lawmakers are planning to retire. Republican state Sens. Hank Coe, of Cody, and Eli Bebout, of Riverton, together have served more than 60 years in the Legislature.

The Cody Enterprise reports they won’t seek re-election this fall. Bebout was a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987-2000, rising to floor leader and house speaker. He was elected to to the Senate in 2007, serving as Senate vice president, majority floor leader and president.

First elected to the Wyoming Senate in 1988, Coe served as Senate vice president, majority floor leader and president.

Source: The Cody Enterprise