CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — High school students in Cheyenne who can’t or don’t want to spend a lot of money on a prom dress often turn to Jean Richardson for help.

Close friends and family call Richardson “the prom dress lady” for helping young women find a prom dress at no cost, though the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports small donations are welcome.

Richardson used to display her Project Prom dresses in a downtown store where students could browse and try them on. COVID-19 canceled prom last year. This year, Richardson moved Project Prom to her basement for the return of prom to Cheyenne-area high schools.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle