Program trains wild horses for use in Wyoming forest

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A program in western Wyoming trains wild horses for use in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Forest stock manager Jack Hatch personally picks wild horses from holding facilities after they’ve been rounded up from the open range in the West. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Hatch has gone as far as Oregon to add horses to his string.

Forest rangers and others use the horses as mounts and pack animals. The horses’ duties include carrying pesticides into hard-to-reach areas to help control invasive plants.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management estimates over 95,000 wild horses and burros inhabit the West.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide