SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — An investigation found Wednesday that a group of University of Utah police officers made inappropriate comments about explicit photos of a student who had submitted the pictures as evidence in an extortion case shortly before her shooting death.

The findings came after the Salt Lake Tribune unearthed allegations that an officer had shown off the images of track athlete Lauren McCluskey before her 2018 slaying. Her death at the hands of a man she had briefly dated has roiled the institution.

A lawyer for Officer Miguel Deras says he showed the photos in a professional setting and denies making inappropriate remarks.