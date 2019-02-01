LOGAN, Utah (AP) — School district officials say an elementary school principal in Utah is recovering from COVID-19 as the school’s district is preparing to reopen for fall classes.

The Herald Journal reported Monday that Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith has said that Nibley Elementary Principal Kelly Rindlisbacher is doing well and that the district does not believe he was exposed at the school.

The Cache County School District’s reopening plan came after Republican Gov. Gary Herbert ordered all students and teachers to wear masks.

Source: The Herald Journal