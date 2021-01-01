WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country. The nominees announced by the White House on Wednesday for the top law enforcement positions would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Alaska, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Utah. They are a diverse group and would include several firsts, such as the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Utah and the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Connecticut. The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions.