Prescription Drug Take Back drop box at ERH’s drive-through health fair, again on October 24th Take Back event

Prescription Drug Take Back drop box at ERH’s drive-through health fair, again on October 24th Take Back event

UINTA COUNTY – The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office will have a contact-free Prescription Drug Take Back drop box at Evanston Regional Hospital on Saturday September 26th, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., in association with the Drive-through Uinta County Health Fair.

For those unable to make this event, the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office will also be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back event on Saturday October 24th, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at City Market in Benedict’s Market in Mountain View and Smith’s Food and Drug in Evanston.

In addition, a 24/7 drop box is always available and accessible in the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office in Evanston and during business hours at the Lyman Police Department.