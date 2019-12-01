Power restored for 92% following severe wind event, some still without

Power restored for 92% following severe wind event, some still without

UTAH – By Sunday afternoon more than 92 percent of homes that had their power affected by the downslope wind event on September 8th and 9th, have been restored to full service, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Additional resources were brought in from neighboring utilities in Nevada and Iowa to address the highest impacted areas.

Over 1,600 households were still without electricity as of Sunday afternoon, but that number is decreasing and becoming more manageable by the day.

Hurricane-force winds, spanning between 70 and 99 miles-per-hour, blasted through areas of Utah, Wyoming and Idaho over a 36 hour period between September 8th and September 9th.

Nearly 200,000 customers along the Wasatch Front and into parts of Wyoming and Idaho were originally without power following the severe wind event.

Most of the outages are now confined to the east bench area of Salt Lake City and neighborhoods south of Ogden. Rocky Mountain power expects most of the issues to be resolved by the end of Tuesday or Wednesday.