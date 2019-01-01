GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The United States’ largest coal-producing region, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, is on pace to produce less than 200 million tons of coal for the first time in three decades.

The Gillette News Record reports production in the basin is down nearly 25% from this time in 2019.

Last year, the U.S. produced its lowest amount of coal since 1975. So far this year, 568 jobs have been lost in the basin, or over 12% of the workforce.

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic, lower natural gas prices and the emergence of renewable energies have significantly decreased demand in coal.

Source: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record