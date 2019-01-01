Once again Porters Fireworks will be partnering with Evanston residents to donate money to the Evanston High School Sports and Activities Fund!

This July 3rd and 4th when Evanston residents shop with the home team at Porters Fireworks, they will donate a portion of the sales to our students! Over the past 24 years through donations, fundraisers and fireworks shows our community has been able to donate over $200,000.

On Saturday, July 4th from Noon to 2 p.m., Mylocalradio will be broadcasting live. Join us for the big prize give-away at 2 p.m.!

You get the best fireworks at the best prices—shopping at a locally owned and operated business AND helping our Evanston students at the same time!

It’s a win-win-win at Porters Fireworks, 755 Overthrust Road in Evanston.