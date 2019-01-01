SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A slimmed-down version of a measure to require warning labels on pornography in Utah has passed the state Senate.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the proposal approved Friday would now mandate a one-sentence warning label for online or print material deemed legally obscene.

A relatively small slice of porn is considered obscene, but that hardcore material has fewer constitutional protections.

The porn industry has objected to the plan, saying it could have constitutional problems and open the floodgates for lawsuits.

It now moves back to the House for final approval.