PRAIRIE, Idaho (AP) — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County. KIVI-TV reports that Central District Health announced a pool mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie, Idaho.

The Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found. Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county.

This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to CDH.

No other county within CDH’s jurisdiction have reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem County have reported positive samples of the virus.