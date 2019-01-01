Polygamists may not face jail time under new Utah bill

Polygamists may not face jail time under new Utah bill

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) – Utah could ease its law against polygamy under a new proposal at the state Legislature. Its sponsor says the 85-year-old law has failed to root out the practice and instead made people afraid of going to police when abuse happens.

The state senator’s proposal to make bigamy an infraction rather than a felony passed a legislative panel Monday.

Opponents argue the measure wouldn’t do much to help victims of abuse in polygamous communities.

The estimated 30,000 people living in Utah’s polygamous communities believe plural marriage brings exaltation in heaven.