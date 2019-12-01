UTAH (AP) – A Utah woman has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a biological agent of mass destruction, though police say she had only enough of it to affect one person.

Authorities say 50-year-old Janie Lynn Ridd bought the unspecified biological agent online, and “gave misleading statements” before her arrest on Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety officials refused to say what she bought, but say was never a threat to the public or had plans to target large groups of people.

Sgt. Nick Street tells the Salt Lake Tribune she purchased only enough to affect one person.