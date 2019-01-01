SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) – Utah police say a mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

West Valley City police said the woman knocked on her neighbor’s door in the Salt Lake City suburb early Tuesday and said she had killed her daughter.

A probable cause statement shows officers found the woman sitting in bloody clothes outside the home and the girl’s body inside with many “sharp-edged type wounds.”

Police arrested 29-year-old Nicole Lester on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if she has an attorney.

She has not yet been formally charged.