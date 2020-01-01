CODY, WYO. (AP) — Authorities in Wyoming have said two 61-year-old twin brothers were found dead over the weekend.

The Cody Enterprise reported that Cody Police said one of the men had recently tested positive for COVID-19, but could not immediately confirm if the virus had a role in the deaths on Saturday.

Authorities say police used portable air quality monitors to rule out the presence of carbon monoxide at the home. Detectives ruled out any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of death.

Police responded to the scene on a welfare check request after one of the men did not show up for work and was not answering repeated phone calls.

An investigation is ongoing.

Source: The Cody Enterprise