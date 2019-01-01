OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Two law enforcement agencies in Utah are looking to dispose of more than 300 guns accumulating in evidence storage that either went unclaimed or are no longer needed in criminal investigations.

The Standard-Examiner reported that the Ogden Police Department and Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force have asked the Ogden City Council to approve requests to send the firearms to the state Bureau of Forensics, which would destroy them.

Police Capt. Jake Sube said the police department previously disposed of firearms through an incinerator facility, but it no longer exists. Landfill or incinerator fees are also costly.

The proposal would also allow the department to keep some of the guns for training.

Source: Standard-Examiner