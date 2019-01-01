OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The Ogden Police Department has asked the public for help in finding the driver of a pickup truck that hit two teenagers, seriously injuring one of the boys.

The Standard-Examiner reported that Sherry Rynes of Washington Terrace said her 13-year-old son suffered multiple broken bones after being hit by the vehicle on Thursday. He is expected to fully recover.

Rynes says two others, including the boy’s older brother, were able to jump out of the way, but one was grazed by the truck in the process. The brother suffered a bruised kneecap and the other boy had broken toes.

The Ogden Traffic Bureau is investigating the case.

Source: Standard-Examiner