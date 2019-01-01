GRANTSVILLE, Utah (AP) – Investigators are trying to unravel why a teenage boy shot and killed four of his relatives as loved ones prepare to mourn the Utah family at a funeral this week.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday in a small town outside Salt Lake City at a regional worship building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police said the boy surrendered peacefully after killing 52-year-old, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie and three of her children – aged 15, 14 and 12, last Friday. The children’s father was also injured in the attack.

Authorities have declined to give the suspect’s age, name or relation to the victims.

Source: Deseret News