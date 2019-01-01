Police search for answers after boy kills 4 in Utah shooting

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (AP) – Police were awaiting autopsy results as they try to unravel why a boy allegedly shot and killed four people including three children inside a suburban Utah home.

Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields says the victims’ identities will be released following completion of the autopsies, which was expected sometime Monday.

The shooting happened Friday night in Grantsville, a town of 11,000 west of Salt Lake City.

The juvenile suspect was later arrested at a nearby hospital after someone drove him and a fifth shooting victim there.

Investigators believe the victims were all related to one another.

A candlelight vigil was planned Monday night in Grantsville’s city park.