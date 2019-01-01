SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) – Authorities say a teenage girl in Utah was kidnapped, drugged and raped when a man on parole for attempted murder forced her into his car while she was walking home.

A probable cause statement says the suspect dropped the 15-year-old off at a bus stop near her school Monday after the attack, allowing her to run away and tell police.

The suspect, 43-year-old Creed Cole Lujan, has been booked on suspicion of eight counts including kidnapping, rape and assault.

He does not have an attorney listed .