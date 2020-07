Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

BOISE, Idaho | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

A judge set bail for Lori Vallow Daybell at $1 million on Tuesday.

Daybell was already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Police this month found the children’s remains buried in her husband Chad Daybell’s yard.