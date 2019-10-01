MURRAY, Utah (AP) – A 3-year-old boy is expected to survive after accidentally shooting himself in the head while playing with a gun in his home in suburban Salt Lake City.

A spokesman for police in Murray says investigators believe the boy was awake before his parents and another sibling on Thursday morning and used a chair to reach a handgun that was sitting on a kitchen cabinet.

The boy was taken to Intermountain Medical Center, about a mile from his house, by a family member and then air lifted to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Source: Deseret News