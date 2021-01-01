KAYSVILLE, UTAH (AP) — Police in Utah are investigating a possible hate crime after a rainbow pride flag was burned and a note targeting the LGBTQ community was left behind.

KSL News Radio reports a homeowner in Kaysville told police early Thursday morning that a flag was cut from a flagpole and set on fire in the street.

Officer Lexi Benson says police are investigating the incident as a hate crime after a note was left behind containing Bible scriptures purporting to condemn the LGBTQ community and other derogatory terms.

It comes after a video showing a Utah high school student cutting down a pride flag during gained widespread attention online in April.

Source: KSL-AM