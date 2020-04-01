SALEM, Idaho (AP) —Rexburg police say Chad Daybell was taken into custody shortly before noon on Tuesday. Local authorities have confirmed that human remains were found his property in Fremont County, Idaho. Police detail, however, that Daybell was taken into custody for questioning, and has not been arrested or charged at this time.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies, Rexburg Police, and the FBI arrived at Daybell’s home at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to execute a search warrant.

Chad Daybell recently married the mother of missing children, seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September of 2019.

Along with the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad has been one of the central figures in the case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention.

Police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts.

The couple has also has faced scrutiny after the deaths of both their former spouses and drew attention for their doomsday beliefs.

There is no word yet as to the identity of the remains.