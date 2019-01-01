LOGAN, Utah – The Logan City Police Department are advising people to be on the lookout for fraudulent charges on credit and debit cards after they discovered a skimmer device at a Cache Valley convenience store.

The skimmer device was found attached to the in-store point of purchase card reader at Duke’s C-Store on 1905 S US 89/91 in Logan, on December 23rd.

A skimmer device is designed to steal credit and debit card info. It is usually attached over the actual machine’s card input, and can be extremely difficult to detect visually. Some skimmers can also include keypads or cameras to record card PIN codes.

Police are unsure how long this particular device was in place, or whether it was even functional prior to discovery.

The skimmer at Duke’s C-Store was not found by a customer, but by a service technician, according to a Herald Journal report.

Police are asking customers who shopped at the location within the last few weeks, to review their banking information for any suspicious charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you find fraudulent activity, please file a police report with your jurisdiction.