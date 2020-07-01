SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Police have arrested demonstrators who were camping in a park surrounding Salt Lake City Hall to protest the treatment of homeless people.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 17 members of the Take Shelter Coalition were arrested early Sunday. Police said four people were booked into Salt Lake County jail and that 13 were issued citations.

The coalition began the protest last Thursday when they set up tents in Washington Square Park. Demonstrators had planned to stay in the park until public officials listened to their demands.

The demands include a new downtown shelter and for police to stop issuing tickets for camping.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune