SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Twenty Burmese pythons were seized from a home in Salt Lake County that police say were being kept without a exotic or dangerous animal permit, authorities said.

A probable cause affidavit said a 64-year-old man sold a baby Burmese python to an undercover police officer, KUTV-TV reported.

Police then got a search warrant for his home where they found marijuana, a gun, more than $2,000 and the other pythons, 10 of which were more than 10 feet (3 meters) long.

Police said the man had not possessed a permit since 2017. He has not yet been charged by the Salt Lake County district attorney’s office.