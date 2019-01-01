REXBURG, Idaho (AP) – Authorities are searching for two children and two adults tied to a suspicious death case in Idaho.

The Rexburg police department said 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Rexburg police said the parents never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where their children are and aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

Police were also attempting to locate Lori N. Vallow and Chad Daybell as of Saturday afternoon, December 21st. They are wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Vallow’s children.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, recently married Chad Daybell. Though police haven’t disclosed the exact nature of the connection, authorities note the new marriage happened shortly after Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead at home in October.