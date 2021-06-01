Pocatello will retire Indians mascot at end of year following vote

POCATELLO, Idaho | Original article by Devin Bodkin (IDEDNEWS.org) – Pocatello High School’s Indians mascot will be retired after the 2020-21 school year.

Following over two hours of public testimony and discussion, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to retire Pocatello High School’s Indians mascot by June 1, 2021.

“Enough is enough,” said trustee Janie Gebhardt, who pushed to replace the mascot immediately. “It’s time to make the change.”, in a quote on IDEDNews.org

Many in attendance agreed that the mascot needed to be changed, as did the respondents in at least one hundred emails, which the trustees had received, over the last two weeks. Others in attendance disagreed with the change.

Sixteen out of a crowd of 23 students, parents, educators and tribal members called on trustees to end the use of the mascot.

The decision to delay the change was made citing the difficulties students have already faced during the 2020 school year, surrounding the current pandemic.

Original article by Devin Bodkin, of IDEDNEWS.org

