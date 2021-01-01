POCATELLO, IDAHO | By KIM MILLER – A shiny new addition was just put in place on the Pocatello Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The installation of the gold leaf statue of the Angel Moroni atop the temple is considered a milestone of the project.

Following the initial announcement of the site by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints officials, they put out a request for volunteer youth to help clear the land where the temple would be built.

It was expected that around 300 youth would arrive that day. Instead, over 1,000 arrived and the land was cleared in a fraction of the projected time! Since then, the construction on the site has seen continual progress, despite Covid-related challenges.

The placing of the Angel Moroni comes only two years from when the temple was announced and less than one year since the ground-breaking.