HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Municipal Airport was closed on Thursday afternoon following an incident where a twin-engine Cessna 525C slid off the runway during landing.

The twin-engine plane hit a patch of ice prior to sliding off the runway.

There were no injuries to the 3 occupants on the plane, and no fuel was spilled during the incident.

The aircraft did sustain some damage to its landing gear.

The cause of the slide-off remains under investigation.