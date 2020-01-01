CASPER, WYO. (AP) — An independent council has upheld a decision by Wyoming environmental regulators to grant a mining permit to a coal technology company, making it the state’s first new coal mine to open in decades.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the Wyoming Environmental Quality Council affirmed the permit extension on Wednesday, allowing Ramaco Carbon to dig for coal near Sheridan.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality originally granted the permit extension earlier this year, but the Powder River Basin Resource Council submitted an administrative appeal.

The council argued that the permit application lacked an adequate subsidence control plan and a full traffic plan and did not comply with all federal requirements.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune