SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A park ranger has saved the life of an 80-year-old man who was drowning in a submerged vehicle by smashing through the truck’s window and pulling the fisherman out to safety.

KUTV-TV reported that Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez said Dylan Urban was called to the lake when witnesses reported the fisherman drove backward into the lake after loading his boat onto the trailer behind his truck.

Authorities say Urban responded to the call and used a hatchet to break the rear window and grab the fisherman out of the vehicle. He then performed CPR. Authorities say the man, who remained unidentified, was taken to a hospital.

Source: KUTV-TV