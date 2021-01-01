PARK CITY, UTAH | By MICHELLE DEININGER (AP) — Park City High School students wasted no time contacting their principal when they recently discovered that filtering software blocked access to LGBTQ search terms on school-issued computers.

School administrators fixed the issue, but the episode raised questions about how it happened and what teachers and students do in districts that may be less accepting districts?

District spokesman Andrew Frink says the filters had been mistakenly implemented as part of a software upgrade.

In addition, the Utah Black Lives Matter website has been blocked all year, PCSD students said.

They reported complaining about it to teachers, but access remains denied.