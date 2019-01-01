OREM, Utah (AP) – The parents of a man fatally shot when a passerby intervened to stop an attack on a woman says they’re at peace with prosecutors’ decision to not criminally charge the man who killed their son.

Kathleen and Paul Sorensen of Orem told KSL that 26-year-old Jeremy Sorensen had mental health issues and difficulty expressing his emotions.

They said that led to his June 3 violent outburst toward the woman whom he mistakenly regarded as his girlfriend.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office decided against charging 22-year-old Adam Tayler.

He’d driven up to a Provo apartment complex, saw the attack underway and ordered the Sorensens’ son to stop. As the woman escaped, Jeremy Sorensen moved toward Taylor, who fatally shot him.