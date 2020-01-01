GILLETTE, WYO. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on mental health in Wyoming.

Lana and Doug Dicus, of Gillette, partly blame isolation during the pandemic for the death of their daughter. Twenty-four-year-old Tristan Rosenau took her own life in August.

Lana Dicus says her daughter’s mental health struggles were worsened by not being able to go out and socialize or otherwise be around more people.

Campbell County behavioral health analyst Kristina Leslie says financial strain is also heightening stress and worsening moods.

The Gillette News Record reports Wyoming ranks 45th in the U.S. for access to mental health care.

Source: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record