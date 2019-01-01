Jon Konrath from Oakland, USA | via commons.wikimedia.org (CC BY 2.0)

NATIONWIDE | By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

Texas-based J.C. Penney said late Friday it will be reducing its store count and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks.

It currently operates 850 stores and employs nearly 90,000 workers.

It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

J.C. Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Others are expected to follow.

Still many experts are pessimistic about J.C. Penney’s long-term survival.