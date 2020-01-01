BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — The chief justice of Idaho’s highest court says the state judicial system faces a backlog of thousands of cases because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho Press reported State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan described the situation in his State of the Judiciary Address to the Idaho House and Senate. Bevan says the number of pending criminal cases has increased by 22% since January a year ago, with more than 40,000 cases awaiting disposition.

Bevan says strategies to address the delays include using senior and active judges to reduce the number of pending cases and trials.

