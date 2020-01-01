CASPER, WYO. | By ELLEN GERST (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is bringing to Wyoming an influx of people who work remotely. They include tech worker Ty Lunsford, who grew up in Casper and left in 1998.

In November, Lunsford moved back with his wife and three sons. He calls the move a “no-brainer,” saying his job recently went all-remote and housing is much cheaper than it was in southern California.

Casper real estate agent Laurel Lunstrum says she saw a 15-20% increase in people buying homes from out of state in 2020.

The demographic shift is prompting discussion about taxes in Wyoming and how new residents pay for government services.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune