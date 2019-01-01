EVANSTON – As of this morning the Painter Fire located northeast of Evanston near the Painter Gas Plant is about 25% contained.

Crews are working this morning to fortify fire lines and to increase containment. Two helicopters will be on the fire this morning assisting crews with drops to keep fire from growing.

Fire size estimated to be about 850 acres. A more accurate fire size will be obtained today with GPS mapping.

The Painter Fire sparked late Wednesday afternoon and grew from around 500 acres to 600-700 acres by 10 p.m. Air support was integral in slowing the progress of this fire.

Weather is forecasted to have gusty winds and low humidity again this afternoon.

Crews on scene from Uinta County, BLM and 3 engines from Worland who came over from the Richard Mountain Fire south of Rock Springs.