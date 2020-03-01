The following information is provided by Uinta County Public Health:

UINTA COUNTY – The county has over 250 people in quarantine or isolation right now. With that many, it is unlikely that businesses, agencies and families WON’T feel an impact of some sort from our current outbreak situation.

Quarantine and isolation are the main strategies we are implementing in reaction to new cases. The aim of this tactic is to seek to control the spread of the virus enough to keep new case numbers from spiking too high, too fast. The issue with big spikes like that is that there is significant potential of overwhelming our healthcare systems.

Social distancing, mask wearing and hygiene are the main proactive or preventive strategies.

With so many people quarantining or isolating, and many others concerned about the situation, there have been many questions about what they mean, how to manage a potential exposure, and how to keep yourself, your business and your family safe and healthy right now.

Here are some quick answers to the questions you might have about quarantine and isolation, and the current outbreak.

First off, what is quarantine? What is isolation?

Isolation orders are generally issued for people who are known to have a disease, while quarantine orders are intended for people who have been potentially exposed to a disease.

Quarantine means staying home or on your property, and at least 6 feet away from others for 14 days from a potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were contagious. It is 14 days because that is the current estimation for the virus’ incubation period, which means any time during that 2-week period, an infection could result from an exposure.

If you are a close contact of a positive case, you will need to quarantine. COVID-19 can be spread even if you aren’t showing symptoms, or before you show symptoms. Therefore placing individuals in quarantine helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you are a positive COVID case, you will need to isolate. Isolation is a period of time in which you must remain on your property, and isolated away from household members as much as possible, as you recover from COVID-19, or if you did not have symptoms at the time of testing, remain there in the event that you develop symptoms. The date of your release is dependent on the current understanding of the period of contagiousness, and the resolution of your symptoms.

Ideal social distancing is staying home as much as possible, keeping at least 6 feet away from someone, not being near them for over 10 minutes and both people wearing masks. Correct social distancing is the best way to lower the risk of your exposure to the coronavirus, but may also save you from needing to be quarantined if someone you interacted with tested positive for the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2.)

If you receive a personal public health order it is important to follow the requirements. Isolation and quarantine orders are one of our most important strategies to help limit the spread of a disease and to help prevent the infection of vulnerable individuals. Please respect the directions of public health authorities so you don’t make the situation worse for others.

I have been in contact with people who are now on quarantine, what do I do?

It is definitely a good idea to practice extra precaution as far as distancing and preventive strategies (wearing a mask, and avoiding close contact with others,) and to keep a close eye to see if you develop symptoms, but the risk for exposure is low enough that you’ll not be required to quarantine. Those who have had close, prolonged contact with a person who tests positive are asked to quarantine, but the contacts of those contacts are not required to quarantine.

What if I was exposed or think I have been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID?

If you are named as a close contact as a positive COVID case, Uinta County Public Health will be calling you to place you on Quarantine and/or advise you on what to do. If you are concerned and have not received a phone call from us, please call us at 307-789-9203.

If I was exposed to someone who tested positive, and I get tested for COVID-19 and it is negative, do I still need to stay home and quarantine?

A negative test doesn’t mean you’re done with quarantine. Because of the length of the incubation period of the coronavirus, at any time during the 14 days after exposure the virus could replicate enough to result in an infection. It could take the whole time, or it could happen in a short time. A negative test today doesn’t mean that you won’t test positive in a few days. So, even if you are tested for COVID and it comes back negative, you may still develop symptoms within those 14 days, and therefore, you must remain quarantined.

When you test negative, it means you did not have enough COVID-19 virus present in your body to test positive at the time of the test, but that does not mean you won’t develop symptoms or become sick. There is always a chance that you received a false negative as well.

There have been cases where they got tested 5 days after exposure, and they were negative, but then on day 10, they developed symptoms and tested positive.

If I was exposed to a positive case and am quarantined, should I get tested?

Because a test for COVID-19 only detects the presence of the virus in that moment, it isn’t very useful if you have no symptoms. Getting a negative test result doesn’t mean that you weren’t exposed, it just means that there is not enough virus present to trigger a positive result. We only recommend you get tested IF you develop symptoms. This alleviates getting a test too early that turns out to be negative, overwhelming testing sites and also from getting your “brain scratched” multiple times.

What happens if I need to go to the store, run errands, etc., while I’m quarantined?

If you are quarantined (because of being a close contact of a positive case) or isolated (you tested positive case, or are presumed positive,) you are legally mandated to stay home/on your property. So, no, don’t go to the store, run errands, etc. That creates a risk of exposing a lot of other people to the virus.

If you are quarantining/isolating in a camper or vehicle, it must remain parked at the location listed on your order.

A legally binding order letter is sent to each individual. These “rules” are set down by the State of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Health based on statute, and are enforced by our local law enforcement and Uinta County Attorney’s office. Failure to comply can result in legal action including but not limited to a $500 fine.

What if I’m on quarantine by myself and just go for a drive/horse ride/fishing/four-wheeling, etc.?

This is hard, and may not seem to make logical sense, but as stated in the previous question, you legally need to remain on your property. Even if you are alone, there is always a chance you could get in a car accident or somehow expose someone to yourself and that’s a risk we really just can’t take.

Should I get tested if I feel sick?

If you find you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, stay home and away from others unless you need medical care, and ask a medical professional if you should get tested. Right now, with our community situation, we feel that it is best to know if you truly have COVID-19 so that the appropriate actions can be taken to prevent further spreading. Even if you are feeling just a slight cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, body aches, sore throat, and especially if you lose your sense of smell or sense of taste, go ahead and get tested.

The four places to get tested in our area are Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston Community Health Center, Bridger Valley Urgent Care and South Lincoln Medical Center. If you have insurance, the testing should be at no cost, but it is a good idea to check ahead to make sure they bill your insurance.

If you don’t have insurance, there are good, and affordable options: ERH offers “self-referred” (no doctor/provider consult) testing for $25, the Evanston Community Health Center offers people with no insurance testing (and consult) at no cost. Call Bridger Valley Urgent Care for their pricing.

Rapid testing is available at South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer, but at this time, we are unsure of the cost. It has been reported to us as $88-$100.

We are grateful to all those who have had to quarantine and isolate, and who have been so understanding and cooperative.

It will take a community-wide effort to bring our numbers back down. Thank you for your patience with us as we navigate this crazy time.