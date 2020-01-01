Over 100 Wyoming National Guard troops going to inauguration

CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Over 100 Wyoming National Guard soldiers and airmen are headed to Washington, D.C., to help with security during Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

The Wyoming Military Department says the troops are going on a volunteer basis after federal National Guard officials asked all 50 states for help. Federal money will cover the cost.

Guard officials made the request following the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead.

Some 21,000 troops from around the U.S. will be deployed to the capital.