Our statement on passing of Former Rich Rebels Coach Justin Groll

Mylocalradio Sports is heartbroken to hear of the passing of former Rich Rebels Head Football Coach Justin Groll. Coach Groll was always kind and very generous with his time when working with us. Rich county is home to some of the most kindhearted, genuine, and all around great people, and Coach Groll was an example of these qualities. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to coach’s family and the amazing people of Rich County. We are sorry for your loss.